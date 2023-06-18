2 children in life-threatening condition airlifted to hospital following incident near Linden, Alberta

Two children were taken to a Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition Saturday after an accident involving an off-highway vehicle (OHV) and a pickup truck at the intersection of Range Road 252 and Township Road 310 near Linden.

Emergency crews were called to the area just before 4 p.m. where they treated a 10-year-old and three-year-old girl, who were the occupants of the OHV.

The pickup driver wasn't injured, RCMP said in a release.

Preliminary investigation suggests the OHV entered the road from a rural residential driveway, where it was struck by the passing truck.

Stars Air Ambulance said two children were airlifted to the Alberta Children's Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

RCMP officers had Range Road 252 blocked off for about five hours while investigating the collision.