CALGARY -- A new outbreak of COVID-19 was discovered at a medical centre in a small central Alberta community this week.

Didsbury Hospital, which serves the community of about 5,200 people along with surrounding areas, reported two active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) wrote in an update released on Friday.

The outbreak in an acute care unit at the hospital has resulted in one health-care worker and one patient contracting the illness.

AHS says steps are being taken to limit contact and prevent the spread of the illness.

"At this time, visitation to the hospital unit is restricted to designated support persons and end-of-life situations," AHS wrote in a statement on Friday. "We encourage families to continue to meet virtually with their loved ones. Restrictions are in place to minimize any risk of transmission to and from outside of the hospital."

Officials say there are three other hospitals current under an outbreak in the Calgary zone:

Peter Lougheed Centre (three units on outbreak)

Outbreak declared in a pulmonary unit on Nov. 21 (two patients, three health-care workers have tested positive and one patient death is associated with this outbreak);

Outbreak declared in a medicine/geriatrics unit on Dec. 10 (one patient, one health-care worker have tested positive) and;

Outbreak declared in a general medicine unit on Dec. 10 (one patient, one health-care worker have tested positive).

Rockyview General Hospital (three units on outbreak)

Outbreak declared in a general medicine unit on Nov. 5 (two patients, two health-care workers have tested positive);

Outbreak declared in a transition unit on Nov. 19 (21 patients, six health-care workers have tested positive and one patient death is associated with this outbreak) and;

Outbreak declared in an internal medicine unit on Nov. 19 (one patient has tested positive).

South Health Campus (three units on outbreak)

Outbreak declared in an orthopedics unit on Nov. 27 (two patients, two health-care workers have tested positive and one patient death is associated with this outbreak);

Outbreak declared in a neurosciences unit on Dec. 1 (one patient, one health-care worker have tested positive) and;

Outbreak declared in a medicine/surgery unit on Dec. 8 (one patient, one health-care worker have tested positive).

The visitation at all the above hospitals is limited to designated support persons and end-of-life situations.

Didsbury is located approximately an hour north of Calgary.