CALGARY -- Two seniors are dead and two other people are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22X near James McKevitt Road S.W. on Monday evening.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The accident involved a car, believed to be a Prius, and what is described as a work truck.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was airlifted to Foothills hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious, life-threatening condition. The driver of the truck, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

The area where the crash occurred is under construction and that stretch of highway is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day

With files from CTV Calgary's Camilla de Giuseppe