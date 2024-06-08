2 dead in crash on Highway 3A near Lunbreck

Two Lethbridge-area residents were killed in a crash near Lunbreck on Saturday

Crowsnest RCMP say a motorcycle carrying two people was traveling on Highway 3A when it struck a minivan head on as both rounded a curve in the road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man, and his passenger, a 43-year-old woman, died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.