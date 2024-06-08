CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 dead in crash on Highway 3A near Lundbreck

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Two Lethbridge-area residents were killed in a crash near Lundbreck on Saturday

    Crowsnest RCMP say a motorcycle carrying two people was traveling on Highway 3A when it struck a minivan head on as both rounded a curve in the road.

    The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man, and his passenger, a 43-year-old woman, died.

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

