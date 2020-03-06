CALGARY -- Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday morning.

As of 11 a.m., Cochrane RCMP were at the crash scene west of Calgary near Old Banff Coach Road.

Police say westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane for several hours while the cause of the crash is investigated.

RCMP will not be releasing the victims' identities, but did say the deceased were the passenger and driver of the vehicle.