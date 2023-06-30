2 dead in Thursday head-on collision on Hwy. 93

2 people are dead and 3 hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park Thursday. (Photo: AMA webcams) 2 people are dead and 3 hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park Thursday. (Photo: AMA webcams)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina