2 dogs die Sunday in northeast Calgary fire

Calgary fire crews battled their third fire of the weekend to strike north Calgary Sunday morning.

After tackling a pair of house fires Saturday night on Huntstrom Road N.E. and Ranchero Road N.W., crews were called to another fire at 11 a.m., along the 200 block of Coverdale Road N.E.

The fire destroyed a house and a garage.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said one of the occupants and one dog got out of the house safely, but two other dogs died in the blaze.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family by their neighbour.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.