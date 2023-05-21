2 face charges after Golden-Field RCMP seize 10 weapons, ammunition

Firearms and ammunition seized by Golden-Field RCMP officers. Two people face charges. (Photo courtesy Golden-Field RCMP) Firearms and ammunition seized by Golden-Field RCMP officers. Two people face charges. (Photo courtesy Golden-Field RCMP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina