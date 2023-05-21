2 face charges after Golden-Field RCMP seize 10 weapons, ammunition

Two people face criminal charges after Golden-Field RCMP officers and the BC Conservation Officer Service executed a search warrant in Golden, B.C. that yielded a cache of illegally-possessed firearms.

On Friday, at about 11 a.m., the officers visited a Golden residence, where they discovered 10 firearms and a variety of different kinds of ammunition.

After investigating, they determined that the weapons were illegally possessed, and that the suspects regularly used them without licensing, training or basic safety knowledge, said Const. Kat Robinson of Golden-Field RCMP media relations.

The firearms were also improperly stored and a number of them were loaded.

Two people were arrested.

The case is being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service. The two suspects face charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment. Anonymous callers can contact Crime stoppers at 1—800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.