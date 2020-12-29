CALGARY -- Two people were found dead Tuesday morning inside a vehicle in northeast Calgary.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Marcombe Drive N.E. at 9:20 a.m. for reports that a vehicle had been left running. Officers arrived and discovered the two people inside. Both were declared deceased.

The homicide unit is investigating.

"It is believed that the vehicle may have been parked on the street since (Monday) night," police said in a release.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Marlborough area, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Officers are currently canvassing the area for CCTV.

Autopsies are scheduled to be done on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day