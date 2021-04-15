2 girls missing from Cochrane, Alta. found safe in B.C.
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 1:55PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:19PM MDT
RCMP said Thursday two girls reported missing from Cochrane last month have been found safe in B.C. (File photo)
CALGARY -- Two Cochrane girls reported missing last month during a custody dispute between their parents have been located safe, RCMP said on Thursday.
The two girls, ages five and two, were located Wednesday evening in Columbia Valley, B.C., police said in a release.
The pair are now being cared for by Children's Services.
No other information is being released.