2 homes destroyed, 2 damaged in Okotoks fire
Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted four homes.
Emergency crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to a fire that had enveloped two homes.
At 7 p.m., RCMP said the fire had been extinguished, but two homes had burned down, and two others had been damaged by flames.
No injuries were reported, with RCMP saying that the initial two homes affected by the blaze were unoccupied at the time.
Investigators do not believe the fire to be suspicious.
Okotoks is approximately 18 kilometres south of Calgary.
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection with multiple reports of stabbings.
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
'Stoners' are just as motivated as non-users, study finds
Cannabis does not make you unmotivated, but could potentially lead you to enjoy yourself more, a new study has found.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns of hard winter, reports war progress
European leaders on Sunday sought to ease the impact of high energy prices across the continent, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a difficult winter, even as he reported progress in a counteroffensive against Russian troops.
'Large-scale extinction of tree species' threatens ecological and economic collapse, scientists warn
Scientists are urging world leaders to act in order to protect the planet's threatened trees, and prevent further ecological and economic damage from their extinction.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Man found unresponsive in northeast Edmonton pool
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he had been located in a pool in northeast Edmonton.
YVR experiences busiest Labour Day weekend since start of pandemic
It was a busy day at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, causing some frustration among travellers.
Delta police considering expansion of body-cam pilot program
One Metro Vancouver police force is considering expanding its use of body-worn cameras for officers.
'Bad beyond argument': B.C. court dismisses claim opposing federal, provincial COVID-19 measures
A B.C. judge has ruled that a lawsuit opposing federal and provincial COVID-19 restrictions cannot proceed in its current form, noting its claims of "global conspiracies" and "crimes against humanity" can't be adjudicated in civil court.
Ferry rides between P.E.I and N.S. cancelled due to steering issues that halted ship
The ferry operator cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
Victoria school board apologizes 100 years after Chinese segregation policy
The Greater Victoria School Board has issued an apology to Chinese Canadians some 100 years after the school board decided to segregate young Chinese students in the public school system.
Toronto Air Show cancelled Sunday due to poor weather
The Toronto Air Show was cancelled on Sunday due to poor weather conditions.
-
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by Niagara police officer in Port Colborne
The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Niagara police officer fatally shot a 52-year-old man in Port Colborne.
Quebec Liberals released costed platform promising $41 Billion in spending
The Quebec Liberal Party has released a costed breakdown of its election promises, which includes $41 Billion in spending over five years.
-
A man was shot in a drive-by while sitting in his parked car in Montreal on Saturday night
A 34-year-old man was shot and injured in a drive-by on Saturday night in Montreal while sitting in his parked car.
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was hurt after a blaze at an empty former school in Sarsfield Sunday morning.
'This is a concern': Most Waterloo Region children not fully vaccinated ahead of return to school
As young learners get ready to go back to school with most pandemic restrictions lifted, the majority of their classmates in Waterloo Region will not be fully vaccinated.
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.
'Super shocked': Saskatoon firefighters take surprise gold at provincial competition
A team of Saskatoon firefighters won gold at the FireFit competition in Regina.
Bail granted for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death
Dawn Walker, the woman accused of abducting her son and faking her death and the death of her son, has been granted bail.
Orientation Week at Algoma University
Students are learning the ins and outs of campus life as international students catch a glimpse of an entirely new environment as Orientation Week gets underway at Algoma University. This is the first fall intake at Algoma since pandemic restrictions were lifted.
Pride returns to Timmins this week
After being postponed earlier this year, Pride Week is back in Timmins with many in-person and virtual events, after two years of virtual only events because of the pandemic.
Fundraiser for Rayside Balfour Youth Centre
On Sunday in Chelmsford there was a family-friendly fundraiser to support a local space for young people.
Late field goal lifts Blue Bombers to win over Roughriders at Labour Day Classic
A 55-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio lifted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 20-18 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium.
'It was not me': Winnipeg man says package picked up by thief
A Winnipeg man is voicing his concerns after a major purchase went missing.
Bombers beat Riders in Labour Day Classic
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got a timely interception from Nick Hallett in the final minutes of Sunday’s Labour Day Classic to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-18.
CP rail locomotives involved in 'minor' derailment in Regina
Canadian Pacific Railway confirmed that two of its locomotives derailed entering its Regina Yard on Sunday.