2 homes destroyed, 2 damaged in Okotoks fire

Firefighters in Okotoks battled a fire for nearly three hours Sunday evening that impacted four homes.

Emergency crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to a fire that had enveloped two homes.

At 7 p.m., RCMP said the fire had been extinguished, but two homes had burned down, and two others had been damaged by flames.

No injuries were reported, with RCMP saying that the initial two homes affected by the blaze were unoccupied at the time.

Investigators do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

Okotoks is approximately 18 kilometres south of Calgary.