CALGARY -- Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that damaged three homes in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene, in the 100 block of Royal Oak View N.W., at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

While on route to the scene, additional 911 calls reported a fully-involved structure fire, prompting crews to call for additional help to fight the fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a home that was venting smoke and flames from its roof and flames were already impinging on a second home.

"Fire crews quickly set up water streams to knock down flames on the exposure homes before turning the fire attack to primary house," officials say in a release.

Aerial ladder trucks were also brought in to help extinguish the fire, which also ended up spreading to a third home.

Three occupants from the source home, along with one occupant from each adjacent home, all safely escaped.

The fire has since been put out but due to the extent of the damage, all three homes are uninhabitable at this time.

Bahrat Bhargava, a resident in the area, says he was woken up early Saturday by his neighbour.

"We were cautious because fire can jump and we were very thankful to them."

Once he went outside, he said he could see plenty of smoke and fire coming from the first home, where the blaze started. A short time later, Bhargava saw the second home catch fire.

"We were worried about the next house because the fire was really bad, the roof was totally (engulfed)."

District chief Dennis Raven with the Calgary Fire Department says the investigator is at the scene and is looking into the cause of the fire.

"They're going to be here for the rest of the day probably, figuring things out. It's going to be fenced off."

New neighbourhoods pose unique challenges

He says newer neighbourhoods in Calgary pose a number of problems for them when it comes to fighting fires.

"The streets are narrower and there's cars parked everywhere. Our trucks are pretty big and initially getting into the scene is a fight for the guys, to not hit anything," he said. "Once we get a truck in and hose ran, it's tough for other crews to get in – they need to go around the block and that makes their arrival time longer."

Raven adds with the change of season, there are a number of things residents need to be aware of as there is a shift into more outdoor activities.

"You need to be aware what's going on in your yard and in your neighbour's yard. Where are you storing your gas for your lawnmower and the propane tanks for your barbecue? Where are you storing the leaves that you've raked up? All of that is a 'fire load.'"

He adds that functional smoke detectors are an essential item at any time of year and it's also important to have an escape plan and make sure everyone in your family knows what to do in case of fire.

Fire crews remain on scene, monitoring for hotspots, while investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.