CALGARY -- Two men in their early 20s are in critical, life-threatening condition after a high-speed crash in a residential area early Friday morning and police suspect alcohol may have been a factor.

Emergency crews responded just after 3:30 a.m. to the intersection of Centre Street North and 32nd Avenue.

Police say a Hyundai Genesis was travelling southbound on Centre Street when it narrowly missed a Jeep parked on the street.

The car then climbed the curb at an excessive amount of speed as it hit a light standard, rammed through a fence and struck two large pine trees in the yard of a home. It flipped before coming to a rest near the intersection.

"The vehicle was on fire and CFD extinguished the flames," said Staff Sgt. Steve Campbell of the Calgary Police Service traffic unit. "The occupants of the vehicle had to be extracted from the vehicle and the roof was cut off from the vehicle in order to do so. The occupants were also pinned in the vehicle which required further extraction from Calgary Fire to get them out."

Paramedics transported both victims to the Foothills Medical Centre.

Members of the CPS traffic unit, including collision reconstruction investigators, are attempting to piece together the cause of the crash. Officers are retracing the tracks of the vehicle, speaking with witnesses and gathering surveillance footage from a nearby apartment building.

"We believe the vehicle was going in excess of 100 kilometres (per hour) in a 50 zone," said Campbell.

Alcohol is believed to have contributed to the crash.

"There is absolutely no need for anyone to be drinking for one and driving at these speeds on residential streets," said Campbell. "Even though it was early in the morning there are still people that are going to and from wo,rk and people on the roadways all through the day and night so we just have to be very aware of that."

Centre Street N was closed in both directions from 31 Avenue to 32 Avenue for several hours but reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234.