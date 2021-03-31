CALGARY -- Emergency crews are on scene in a northeast neighbourhood after three people were stabbed early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a townhome complex in the 2500 block of 38th Street N.E., just east of the Rundle LRT station, shortly after 4 a.m.

Paramedics tell CTV News that two stabbing victims are considered to be in critical condition while a third is considered to be in serious but stable condition. The ages and genders of the victims have not been confirmed.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the stabbing is believed to have occurred inside a residence and involved roommates. Police say the alleged offender suffered self-inflicted stab wounds and was the one who called 911.

This is a developing story. A CTV News reporter is on scene and will update details as they become available.