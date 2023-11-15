CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 in hospital in serious condition following Memorial Drive crash

    Fire, EMS and police responded to a serious crash on Memorial Drive early Wednesday morning. (Supplied/Andrea Legath) Fire, EMS and police responded to a serious crash on Memorial Drive early Wednesday morning. (Supplied/Andrea Legath)

    A single-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive Wednesday morning sent two people to hospital, officials said.

    EMS told CTV News that paramedics responded to the scene at 1:15 a.m.

    Two patients were found in the vehicle and were taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    (Supplied/Andrea Legath)

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

