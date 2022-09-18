2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary

Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.

Around 1:30 p.m. gunfire erupted outside the Monte Carlo Bar and Lounge at 322 10 Street NW.

A woman was struck in the head and a man struck in the arm

A man and woman in their 20s were transported to hospital, EMS confirmed.

The woman was initially in critical condition, but both have been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.