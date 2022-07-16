2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary

Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.

Officials told CTV News that police responded to the 6600 block of 36 St. N.E. at approximately 5:55 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

CPS found a victim, a man in his 30s, at the scene who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS also responded to the scene and took him to Foothills hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

While officers were at the first scene, another victim, a woman, was dropped off at Foothills Medical Centre. Police say she had also been shot and was also in serious but stable condition.

So far, there are no suspect descriptions at this time, but police are looking for CCTV of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.