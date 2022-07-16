2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary

2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary

Police say a man and woman were shot and seriously injured in an incident in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning. Police say a man and woman were shot and seriously injured in an incident in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning.

