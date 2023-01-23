2 injured in Lethbridge river valley grass fire

One man is in critical condition and a woman suffered burns in a weekend fire in Lethbridge's river valley.

Fire crews from four stations responded to a section of the river valley along Whoop-Up Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of a fire.

Officials say a fire was burning out of control in a small area of brush and grass, and it took firefighters nearly 40 minutes to fully douse the blaze.

A man with critical burn injuries and a woman with moderate burns were both taken to Chinook Regional Hospital.

According to the City of Lethbridge, the fire has been ruled accidental.