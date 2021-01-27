Advertisement
2 injured in rollover on Trans-Canada Wednesday night
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 9:54PM MST
Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition following a rollover Wednesday night on the Trans Canada highway
Share:
CALGARY -- Two people were injured when an SUV rolled over on the Trans Canada highway Wednesday night.
The incident took place at 5:49 p.m., in the westbound lane by Old Banff Coach Road.
EMS said they transported two people to hospital in stable condition.
Westbound traffic was disrupted at the time.
No other information is available.
This is a developing story....