2 killed in highway crash east of Calgary
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 12:27PM MDT
CALGARY -- Two people were killed and one person was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash east of Calgary Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 560 and Range Road 281, near Langdon, about 9:15 a.m.
Glenmore Trail becomes Highway 560 east of Calgary.
RCMP said the highway is currently impassable as investigators look for a cause of the crash.
No other information is available.