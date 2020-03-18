CALGARY -- Two people were killed and one person was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash east of Calgary Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 560 and Range Road 281, near Langdon, about 9:15 a.m.

Glenmore Trail becomes Highway 560 east of Calgary.

RCMP said the highway is currently impassable as investigators look for a cause of the crash.

No other information is available.