2 Lethbridge high schools closed, evacuated in response to unverified threats

Classes have been cancelled at Lethbridge's Winston Churchill High School and Lethbridge Collegiate Institute Tuesday following threats against both schools.

According to Lethbridge police, the school division elected to close Winston Churchill High School and send students home for the remainder of the day. The threat was received by school administration Tuesday morning.

"The veracity of the threat is unknown at this time," said Lethbridge Police Service officials in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Officers are currently on scene and will remain at the school throughout the investigation. The school has been evacuated and police confirm all students and staff are safe.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lethbridge Public Division announced that Lethbridge Collegiate Institute had also been evacuated but did not provide details regarding what prompted the move.

"Students and staff will be going home for the remainder of the day," said LPD officials in a statement. "Students who walk or drive will be asked to leave the school and go home for the day. Students who take the bus or will be waiting for a ride from parents will be kept in classrooms until the bus or parent arrives.

"Once individuals have evacuated the building, the school administration and Division office will be working with police to ensure the school is safe. Safety is at the forefront of decision making, and we feel this precautionary measure is necessary."

According to police, Lethbridge Collegiate Institute's closure was also in response to threats. Investigators have not determined whether the threats to the schools are connected.