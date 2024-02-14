CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 Lethbridge men charged in Wednesday break-and-enter of local business

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Share

    Two Lethbridge men were charged Wednesday in relation to a commercial break and enter.

    Earlier Wednesday, police responded to reports of a break-in at a business on the 3000 block of 30 Street North.

    Inside the compound, vehicles belonging to the business had been entered, with a significant number of tools stolen.

    Police were able to identify a suspicious vehicle and two suspects by viewing surveillance video, and later Wednesday, the vehicle was spotted along with the two suspects.

    Both men were arrested and the tools recovered.

    Leon Steven Cugnet, 50, and Darren Scott Trimble, 53, of Lethbridge, were both charged with shop-breaking and commit theft.

    Cugnet was released from custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court March 26.

    Additional investigation resulted in Trimble being charged with a number of other offences in relation to other break-and-enters in Lethbridge dating back to January

    Trimble was additionally charged with three counts of mischief to property, trafficking in stolen property, two counts of break and enter, housebreaking and commit mischief.

    Trimble is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News