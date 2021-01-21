CALGARY -- Two people are facing child endangerment charges following a surveillance operation into the drug trade led by the Lethbridge Police Crime Suppression Team.

Earlier this month, officers observed activity consistent with drug trafficking at a home in the 1400 block of 12 avenue.

Police obtained a search warrant and, on Jan. 20, a resident from that home was arrested during a traffic stop.

A number of items were seized during a search of the home and vehicle, including:

$7,660 in cash

about $6,500 in drugs

33.9 grams of methamphetamine

22.4 grams of cocaine

one gram of dimethyltryptamine

398.2 grams of buffing agent (used to dilute illegal drugs)

drug trafficking paraphernalia

a stolen doctor’s prescription pad

a Taser flashlight

and two pellet guns.

There was a three-year-old child inside the home who was picked up by a family member. Child and Family Services have been notified.

Police say the names of the two people charged will not be released to protect the identity of the child.

A 28-year-old Lethbridge woman has been charged with willfully causing a child to be drug endangered under the Drug Endangerment Children Act and has been released from custody to appear in court on Feb.16.

A 31-year-old Lethbridge man is facing numerous charges including:

willfully causing a child to be drug endangered

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

single counts of possession of a controlled substance

possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence

possession of stolen property under $5,000

and violations under the Traffic Safety Act.

He has also been released from custody to appear in court on Feb. 16.



