2 Lethbridge residents face child endangerment charges following drug bust
A number of items that were seized during a search of the home and vehicle by Lethbridge police. (Image supplied by Lethbridge police)
CALGARY -- Two people are facing child endangerment charges following a surveillance operation into the drug trade led by the Lethbridge Police Crime Suppression Team.
Earlier this month, officers observed activity consistent with drug trafficking at a home in the 1400 block of 12 avenue.
Police obtained a search warrant and, on Jan. 20, a resident from that home was arrested during a traffic stop.
A number of items were seized during a search of the home and vehicle, including:
- $7,660 in cash
- about $6,500 in drugs
- 33.9 grams of methamphetamine
- 22.4 grams of cocaine
- one gram of dimethyltryptamine
- 398.2 grams of buffing agent (used to dilute illegal drugs)
- drug trafficking paraphernalia
- a stolen doctor’s prescription pad
- a Taser flashlight
- and two pellet guns.
There was a three-year-old child inside the home who was picked up by a family member. Child and Family Services have been notified.
Police say the names of the two people charged will not be released to protect the identity of the child.
A 28-year-old Lethbridge woman has been charged with willfully causing a child to be drug endangered under the Drug Endangerment Children Act and has been released from custody to appear in court on Feb.16.
A 31-year-old Lethbridge man is facing numerous charges including:
- willfully causing a child to be drug endangered
- two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- single counts of possession of a controlled substance
- possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence
- possession of stolen property under $5,000
- and violations under the Traffic Safety Act.
He has also been released from custody to appear in court on Feb. 16.