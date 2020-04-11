CALGARY -- The winning numbers for Friday night's $70M Lotto Max jackpot did not come up for anyone, but two tickets sold in Alberta have each won $1 million.

The numbers drawn for Lotto Max, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's website, were: 3, 9, 10, 14, 15, 19, 20 with a bonus number of 25.

The closest anyone came in the entire country to winning the big prize was one player in Saskatchewan, who won $801,281.30 by matching six of the seven numbers plus the bonus.

Two tickets sold in Alberta did hit it big though, winning $1 million each in the 27 MAXMILLIONS prizes draw.

MAXMILLIONS prizes are added to each draw when the main jackpot exceeds $50 million.

The winning numbers in Alberta were:

1, 9, 10, 21, 34, 37 and 40

13, 19, 33, 37, 40, 41 and 50

There are no details about where the tickets were sold other than they were outside the province's major centres.

Last week, four winning MAXMILLIONS tickets were sold in Alberta, with two of those being bought in the City of Calgary.