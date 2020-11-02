CALGARY -- Consort RCMP are investigating after two men in a fake police vehicle attempted to rob a semi-tractor in southern Alberta.

RCMP say a semi-tractor was driving southbound on Highway 41, about 15 kilometers north of Consort near Highway 599 on Monday morning, when the driver was pulled over by what seemed to be a police car with active lights flashing.

The driver noticed the two men in the fake police car were not wearing police uniforms and confronted them after they demanded money from him.

The two men fled the scene and were last seen heading south on Highway 41 toward Consort.

According to RCMP, no weapons were seen.

The two men are described as being:

White with short brown hair;

In their early 20s, and;

Between 172 centimetres (5-8) and 182 cms (6-0) tall.

They were last seen wearing black sweaters, blue jeans and white shoes.

The vehicle was an older model, white Crown Victoria with black rims and a light bar on the roof. There may have been a large number 10 on top of the roof and decals, which are believed to be similar to RCMP in the front and back of the vehicle.

No license plate was visible.

Police confirm no white Crown Victoria's are being used for policing in Alberta by RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Consort RCMP at 403-578-3666.