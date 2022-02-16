2 men charged after assaulting PinBar staff, police over masking

Calgary police say two people have been charged in a dispute over masking requirements at a local bar that turned violent.

Officers were called to PinBar, in the 500 block of 17th Avenue S.E., just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Police said bar staff had refused entry to two men for "failing to wear a mask" at which time the suspects assaulted the staff member.

"Two officers arrived and both were assaulted by the suspects before being taken into custody," the Calgary Police Service said.

The officers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said one of the men was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Mohamed Bashir, 31, has been charged with assault.

Beasngar Mbaibikeel, 30, faces 12 charges, including assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, assault and refusing to wear a face covering.