2 men charged following suspicious persons complaint near Michichi, Alberta

Two men face multiple charges after a suspicious persons complaint was filed about them.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Drumheller RCMP received the complaint about two men on a quad on Township Road 302 west of Michichi, who the complainant said appeared to be in possession of copper wire and other equipment.

Officers tried to stop the quad but it fled by driving through ditches and fields.

More RCMP officers were summoned and a search was undertaken to locate the suspects, who were eventually discovered on foot outside Michichi and taken into custody.

The quad and other evidence were recovered at an abandoned railway line nearby.

Police discovered that one suspect had a number of court orders including a conditional sentence order, probation orders, a release order, and an undertaking.

The second suspect was bound by an undertaking.

A 42-year-old man from Starland County and a 33-year-old man of no fixed address were both charged with failing to stop for a peace officer while being pursued.

The Starland County resident was also charged with three counts of failure to comply with probation, dangerous operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

The 33-year-old man was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Following a bail hearing, the Starland County resident was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on June 10.

The 33-year-old was released from custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on July 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.