2 men charged following suspicious persons complaint near Michichi, Alberta
Two men face multiple charges after a suspicious persons complaint was filed about them.
At about 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Drumheller RCMP received the complaint about two men on a quad on Township Road 302 west of Michichi, who the complainant said appeared to be in possession of copper wire and other equipment.
Officers tried to stop the quad but it fled by driving through ditches and fields.
More RCMP officers were summoned and a search was undertaken to locate the suspects, who were eventually discovered on foot outside Michichi and taken into custody.
The quad and other evidence were recovered at an abandoned railway line nearby.
Police discovered that one suspect had a number of court orders including a conditional sentence order, probation orders, a release order, and an undertaking.
The second suspect was bound by an undertaking.
A 42-year-old man from Starland County and a 33-year-old man of no fixed address were both charged with failing to stop for a peace officer while being pursued.
The Starland County resident was also charged with three counts of failure to comply with probation, dangerous operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance while prohibited.
The 33-year-old man was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.
Following a bail hearing, the Starland County resident was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on June 10.
The 33-year-old was released from custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Drumheller on July 12.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former astronaut William Anders, who took iconic Earthrise photo, dies in plane crash off Vancouver Island
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades.
Spelling the end of an era: How Pat Sajak made an imprint in Canada
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
Common low-calorie sweetener linked to heart attack and stroke, study finds
A low-calorie sweetener called xylitol used in many reduced-sugar foods and consumer products such as gum and toothpaste may be linked to nearly twice the risk of heart attacks, stroke and death in people who consume the highest levels of the sweetener, a new study found.
BREAKING No parole for 25 years for B.C. teen's killer, who covered ears as victim's dad spoke at sentencing
Ibrahim Ali has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years in the 2017 murder of a B.C. teenager.
Viral video sparks debate about shopping cart etiquette
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. Many are now weighing in on the debate.
McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in suburban Denver yard after trying to land on street
Four people were hospitalized in serious to critical condition after a small plane crashed into the front yard of a suburban Denver home after trying to land in the street, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Rare June snowfall hits Fort McMurray on Friday
From fires to flurries, it’s been quite the spring in Fort McMurray. Just weeks after parts of the city were evacuated due to wildfires, the area was hit with a rare June snowfall Friday morning.
-
'This is the right time': Edmonton rapper Cadence Weapon updates lyrics for McDavid song for 2024 Stanley Cup run
Oilers excitement knows no bounds as fans cheer from all over the world, but one Edmonton-born rapper's fandom goes beyond the cheers.
-
Draisaitl on being in McDavid's shadow: 'I know I'm a great player'
Leon Draisaitl has been repeatedly asked about Connor McDavid ever since the pair first hit the ice together as teammates in 2015.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
-
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING No parole for 25 years for B.C. teen's killer, who covered ears as victim's dad spoke at sentencing
Ibrahim Ali has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years in the 2017 murder of a B.C. teenager.
-
Police investigating 'series of alleged indecent acts' near Coquitlam middle school
Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in "a series of alleged indecent acts" near a middle school in their city.
-
Co-founders of Vancouver compassion club charged with drug trafficking
Criminal charges have been approved against the co-founders of an unsanctioned compassion club in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police announced Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Former astronaut William Anders, who took iconic Earthrise photo, dies in plane crash off Vancouver Island
Retired Maj. Gen. William Anders, the former Apollo 8 astronaut who took the iconic 'Earthrise' photo showing the planet as a shadowed blue marble from space in 1968, was killed Friday when the plane he was piloting alone plummeted into the waters off the San Juan Islands in Washington state.
-
'We're really crowded': Duncan-based food bank needs to expand due to rising demand
The Cowichan Valley Basket Society is the only food bank in the City of Duncan, and it is under immense pressure.
-
B.C. to replace fleet of air ambulances by next fall, Premier David Eby says
British Columbia will be replacing its fleet of air ambulance planes by the fall of next year, Premier David Eby said.
Saskatoon
-
Judge rules evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case is admissible
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.
-
'Wind is a concern when you've had 60 km/h': Strong gusts cause headaches for golfers
Saskatchewan has experienced a notably windy start to June, with strong gusts continuing to blow through the province following storm systems that moved in earlier this week.
-
Sask. government calls on Ottawa to restrict AI voice cloning
Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to implement restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for voice cloning in unsolicited communications.
Regina
-
Queen City Pride draws attention to 'Statement of Faith' from group behind stadium worship event
As pride month activities kick off in Regina, Queen City Pride is raising concerns over a free music and worship event happening at Mosaic Stadium.
-
With Canada's rent now higher than ever, Sask. is seeing some of the largest increases
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
-
Man charged after hit and run in Regina that sent woman to hospital
A Moose Jaw man has been charged in a collision in Regina that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades.
-
Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union
The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.
-
McMaster pediatric surgery chief says deaths after tonsil surgery 'very rare'
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
Montreal
-
Legault to create Quebec committee in bid to seek more autonomy from Ottawa
The National Assembly spring session in Quebec City is over, but, before the summer break, Premier Francois Legault announced a new commission that will look at how to strengthen Quebec powers within Canada.
-
Man, woman in their 80s found dead in Laval home; police investigating
Laval police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two seniors whose bodies were found in a home Friday afternoon.
-
La Fontaine tunnel project delayed by a year; Quebec says work 'more complex' than expected
The projected end date for renovations on Montreal's Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be postponed by a year — in 2027 — because the 'work has been more complex than we expected,' Quebec's transport minister said Friday.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaq First Nation to become majority owner of 2 shipyards in Nova Scotia
A First Nation in Nova Scotia is purchasing two shipyards in the province, saying the acquisitions will position the band to compete for federal contracts, including those from the Defence Department.
-
Rental rates in Halifax continue to rise, average asking price nearly doubles national increase
According to the study, data gathered show the average rental asking price in Nova Scotia jumped by 17.1 per cent, year over year, nearly doubling the national average that increased by 9.3 percent
-
'It's special': Hockey hopefulls gather in Moncton for two-day QMJHL draft
The Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League entry draft starts Friday night at Moncton’s Avenir Centre and, for the first time, it’s a two-day event.
Winnipeg
-
'I actually sent it to my son': Social media post about fake AI cameras in Winnipeg goes viral
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
-
'How much is a life worth?' Winnipeg's cycling community outraged following fatal hit-and-run
Winnipeg's cycling community is outraged following the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old cyclist on Wellington Crescent on Thursday.
-
‘It makes us even stronger’: How a threat led to food trucks pulling out of Pembina Valley Pride March and Rally
A Manitoba pride march and rally is serving up a message of love and acceptance after a food truck vendor set to take part in the event was threatened this week.
Ottawa
-
Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union
The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.
-
Quebec man among Canada's most wanted list could be in Ottawa, police warn
The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of the possibility that a Quebec man who's among Bolo program's top 25 most wanted suspects could be in Ottawa.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 appeal dismissed as Ontario's new housing bill receives Royal Assent
The Glebe Community Association's legal challenge to the City of Ottawa's redevelopment of Lansdowne Park has been halted by the Ontario government new housing legislation designed to cut red tape and build homes faster.
Northern Ontario
-
SNOLAB says workers have agreed to new collective agreement
SNOLAB confirms 52 striking workers agreed to a new collective agreement, ending a strike that lasted almost one month.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
-
Group that shot two moose from motorboat in northern Ont. fined $27K
Three people from Kapuskasing and Val Rita in northern Ontario have been fined and banned from hunting for 26 years for moose hunting violations in 2023.
Barrie
-
All southbound lanes of Hwy. 400 shut down after crash
A two-vehicle collision has completely shut down a portion of Hwy. 400 Friday.
-
No charges will be laid in death of Barrie, Ont. toddler struck by recycling truck
No charges will be laid in the death of a toddler struck by a recycling truck in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Son's Mother's Day gift turns into $100,000 lottery win for Orillia woman
Carol Sherrit won the top prize, worth $100,000, with the Instant Bingo Doubler scratch ticket her son purchased at Petro Canada on Coldwater Road in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
-
Viral video sparks debate about shopping cart etiquette
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. Many are now weighing in on the debate.
-
Kitchener woman shares challenges of living on disability benefits
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
London
-
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
-
London’s plan to crackdown on 'renovictions' sparks war of words between tenant and landlord groups
A tenants’ advocacy group believes the draft licensing by-law prepared by city staff is a good step towards preventing so-called ‘renovictions.’
-
'Agrifood in Ontario has never been better': New minister looking to bolster food production
Less than two years after winning his first provincial election, Rob Flack is now a minister in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
Windsor
-
Delay at Windsor-Detroit border despite CBSA strike action on hold
The Canada Border Service Agency is experiencing longer than normal delays at the Windsor-Detroit border,, despite strike action being put on hold until next week.
-
Almost $200,000 in drugs seized in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized almost $200,000 in illegal drugs in east Windsor.
-
Leon found not guilty in second-degree murder trial
A Windsor jury has reached a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of a Toronto man.