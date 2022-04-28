2 men charged in hate-motivated attack in downtown Calgary

Calgary police say two 21-year-old men are facing charges in connection with a brutal attack on a homeless man that occurred in late March.

Officials say police were called to the scene of an assault in the 600 block of Centre Street at approximately 11 p.m. on March 29.

The victim, identified as a vulnerable Calgarian, suffered injuries to his ribs and face that required medical attention.

Corbin Maverick Riley, 21, and John Segovia Calderon, 21, have both been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the nature of the attack has prompted investigators to classify it as a hate-motivated attack.

Court appearances for the two men are not immediately known.