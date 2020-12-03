CALGARY -- Two men are facing a total of 50 charges in connection with a number of car prowlings as well as a stolen vehicle incident and theft from a business.

High River RCMP were called to investigate a number of incidents on Nov. 2 and 3 after residents noticed items missing from their vehicles.

With the help of surveillance video from business owners and residents as well as assistance from the Calgary Police Service, RCMP were able to identify the two male suspects.

The two men are also believed to be connected to a theft at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Nov. 2 and to a stolen vehicle, which was recovered on Nov. 4, police say.

Leonard Kerr, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with:

Nine counts of theft under $5,000;

Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Three counts of break and enter;

One count of fraud and;

Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Anthony Favel, 21, of Calgary, is charged with:

Eight counts of theft under $5,000;

Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Three counts of break and enter;

One count of fraud and;

Three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Both suspects have been remanded into custody and are awaiting a court appearance.