CALGARY -- Two men are facing charges after an attempted theft of a skid steer from a High River farm equipment business.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Sunday, April 11, when High River RCMP received a call about two men breaking into the farm equipment business.

Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter, where they discovered two men attempting to load a new skid steer onto a trailer.

Police arrested both men without incident.

A 44-year-old male from Foothills County faces the following charges:

* Break and enter to a business;

* Theft of a motor vehicle and;

* Possession of break-in instruments

A 31-year-old Calgary man faces the following charges:

* Break and enter to a business;

* Theft of a motor vehicle;

* Possession of break-in instruments, and;

* Failure to comply with terms of probation

Both men have been released pending their first court appearance. Their names have not been released pending the swearing of charges.

The High River RCMP thank the witness who notified them about the incident and encourage community members to report suspicious events.

Anyone with information about this event is asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.