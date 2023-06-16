2 men from Piikani Nation charged after police seize drugs, cash, airsoft gun and drug trafficking items

Two residents of Piikani Nation face charges after an investigation led to the seizure of drugs, money, an airsoft hand gun and items consistent with drug trafficking.

On Thursday, officers from the RCMP's southern Alberta district crime reduction unit teamed with officers from Piikani Nation RCMP to execute a search warrant on a home in Piikani Nation.

The search resulted in officers seizing 101 grams of suspected fentanyl, 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, four grams of suspected cocaine, an airsoft hand gun, an unspecified quantity of Canadian currency and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

The seized drugs are estimated to have a street value of $33,000.

Nigel Lucas Big Weasel, 33, of Piikani Nation, has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime.

Big Weasel was remanded into custody. He's scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on June 22.

Brent Milo White Cow, 33, of Piikani Nation, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Following a hearing, White Cow was released on an undertaking to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek on August 3.

Officers executed warrants on two other people in the home but no charges have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.