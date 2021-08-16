Advertisement
2 men wanted in relation to sexual exploitation case surrender to Lethbridge police
CALGARY -- Two people wanted in relation to a Lethbridge human trafficking investigation surrendered Monday.
The men are part of a group of 10 Lethbridge and Calgary men wanted in relation to a case involving the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old Alberta girl.
Eight men were arrested last week, with warrants issued for Khaled Alsaid and Meriton Krasniqi.
Krasniqi, 26, faces the following charges:
* Sexual interference;
* Invitation to sexual touching;
* Two counts of sexual assault;
* Sexual assault causing bodily harm;
* Sexual assault – party to offence with another person;
* Aggravated sexual assault; and
* Trafficking persons under 18
Alsaid, 22, faces the following charges:
* Sexual assault;
* invitation to sexual touching; and
* Sexual interference
Both have been arrested and remain in police custody.