CALGARY -- Two people wanted in relation to a Lethbridge human trafficking investigation surrendered Monday.

The men are part of a group of 10 Lethbridge and Calgary men wanted in relation to a case involving the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old Alberta girl.

Eight men were arrested last week, with warrants issued for Khaled Alsaid and Meriton Krasniqi.

Krasniqi, 26, faces the following charges:

* Sexual interference;

* Invitation to sexual touching;

* Two counts of sexual assault;

* Sexual assault causing bodily harm;

* Sexual assault – party to offence with another person;

* Aggravated sexual assault; and

* Trafficking persons under 18

Alsaid, 22, faces the following charges:

* Sexual assault;

* invitation to sexual touching; and

* Sexual interference

Both have been arrested and remain in police custody.