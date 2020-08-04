One person has been transported to hospital in critical condition following a rush hour crash on the Deerfoot in southeast Calgary Tuesday.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m. at Deerfoot and Southland Drive.

Two motorcycles were involved in the crash. Calgary Traffic Police were dispatched to the scene.

Northbound Deerfoot was shut down between Glenmore and Southland, although it was cleared around 8 p.m.

There was no other information available about the injured motorcyclist or the other driver.