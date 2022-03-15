2 Okotoks homes destroyed in fire fuelled by strong wind

Emergency crews in Okotoks were called to a fire that damaged three homes on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Sheep River Cove area, on the west side of Okotoks, at around 4:30 p.m.

A fire started at one home and wind gusting up to 40 km/h caused flames to spread to two neighbouring homes.

The thick smoke emanating from the neighbourhood fire could be seen for several kilometres. As of Wednesday morning, no injuries have been reported, but two cats remain unaccounted for.

Bruce MacDonald, whose house was destroyed in the blaze, said the rapid spread of the fire was a complete shock.

"I came out of the shower and heard this sound. I thought, 'Is it a tornado or what is going on?'," said MacDonald. "Then someone rang on the doorbell and said you have to go."

MacDonald was home alone at the time and was able to escape with his dog. His two cats may have still been in the basement.

He and his wife moved into the house roughly five years ago and are now staying with family that live nearby.

Okotoks Fire Chief Trevor Brice says the flames spread rapidly, devouring the two homes, but he credits the efforts of fire crews for preventing additional damage.

"From my perspective, I know that the guys have saved two houses today," said Brice. The first two were already gone by the time we got here, and that was within seven minutes."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.