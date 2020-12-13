CALGARY -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police-involved incident that left two people dead in Calgary Saturday evening.

City police say they received a report of an erratic driver in southwest Calgary around 7 p.m., and a short time later officers spotted the suspect vehicle go through an intersection at a “high rate of speed.”

Police say the officers tracked the vehicle down and got the driver to pull over, but as the officers approached the vehicle, it took off again.

Minutes later, police say they believe the vehicle struck two pedestrians, both of whom died at the scene at the intersection of 85 Street and 17 Avenue S.W.

They say the driver of the vehicle also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

Investigators say the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.