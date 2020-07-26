CALGARY -- Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in Calgary on Sunday.

The fire broke out at the Centre Pointe West apartments at 1313 13 Avenue SW. around 6:30 p.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a suite on the fourth floor.

Two alarms were called in, but firefighters were able to put out the fire fairly quickly.

The apartment where the fire started suffered significant damage.

The two residents and there dog were able to get out before crews arrived.

The residents were taken to hospital for observation, and the dog is safe with a neighbour.

The remaining residents will be able to return home later Sunday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department is reminding residents that smoke detectors save lives.