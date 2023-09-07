2 people arrested at Ambassador Motor Inn after more than $7K in drugs seized

Calgary police are crediting an anonymous tip submitted through Crime Stoppers with sparking an investigation that saw more than $7,000 in illegal drugs seized.

The investigation, which began in August, prompted officers to begin looking into two people allegedly involved in drug trafficking in southwest Calgary.

On Aug.31, police searched the Ambassador Motor Inn on 16 Avenue N.E., arresting two people who had been staying at the motel.

Among the items seized by police were:

60.1 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,005;

4.3 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $430;

43.6 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $4,360;

$390 cash;

Two BMX-style bikes;

An airsoft replica handgun;

A knife, and

A baton.

"Thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, we were able to execute a successful investigation to keep dangerous drugs and weapons off of our streets and to hold traffickers responsible for their actions," said District 1 Sgt. Derek Coffyne in a Thursday news release.

Two Calgarians are facing charges in connection to the investigation.

Calvin Mckay, 39, has been charged with one count of proceeds of crime, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and six counts of possession of stolen property.

Brianna Many Bears, 23, has been charged with one count of proceeds of crime and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say additional charges are pending.