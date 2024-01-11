2 people dead in Wednesday night head-on collision in Lethbridge County

Two people are dead following a motor vehicle collision Wednesday night in Lethbridge County.

At around 8 p.m. last night, Fort Macleod and Picture Butte RCMP received reports of a head-on collision on Highway 23 at Township Road 104.

Preliminary investigation suggests that that one vehicle crossed the centre line and hit the other.

A 52-year-old Nipawin, Sask., man and 63-year-old Taber man were pronounced dead on scene.

Three other passengers were transported to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation into the cause of the incident continues.