2 people in hospital after motorcycle collides with deer on Hwy. 22

Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle collided with a deer Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:13 p.m., Cochrane RCMP, along with fire and emergency services, responded to a call about a collision between a motorcycle and a deer on Highway 22 north of Fireside Gate.

A 67-year-old man who was driving and his passenger were transported to Calgary hospitals in critical condition.

There was no information available about the deer.

