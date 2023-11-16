2 people killed, 3 seriously injured in Highway 1 crash near Bassano, Alta.

Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an SUV on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta.

RCMP responded to the scene of the crash on Highway 1 and Range Road 191 around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

After investigation, police determined a truck was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with an SUV that was travelling east.

The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old from Leduc, Alta., was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 37-year-old passenger, also from Leduc, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were inside the truck. The 40-year-old driver and a passenger, both from Brooks, Alta., were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries by ambulance and STARS air ambulance.

A 37-year-old passenger, also from Brooks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Bassano is located approximately 140 kilometres east of Calgary.