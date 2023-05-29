2 people killed in officer-involved shooting on Memorial Drive

Calgary police have closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. after shooting two suspects.

EMS say two people were declared dead at the scene.

According to police, the incident started when officers began following a cube van that was being driven erratically, and engaged in a low-speed chase westbound on Memorial Drive near 18 Street S.E. shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

At one point, police put up barricades to stop the vehicle from accessing the downtown core.

The situation then escalated to shots being fired by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available…