2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the city's southwest on Wednesday that killed two people.

Firefighters rushed to a home in the 2800 block of 41 Street S.W. just after midnight after receiving multiple 911 calls.

The Calgary Fire department says a neighbour entered the home, pulling one person out to the front lawn and performing CPR.

Two others were able to get out of the home on their own.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from a basement window.

Firefighters began dousing the flames and searching for other occupants.

Crews found another victim in the basement of the home who they pulled outside for EMS to care for.

The fire department says two people from the home succumbed to their injuries.

The other two occupants have since been released by EMS.

Anyone with photos or video of the fire prior to the arrival of the fire department is asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca.