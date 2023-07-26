2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire

Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a fatal house fire in the 2800 block of 41 Street S.W. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a fatal house fire in the 2800 block of 41 Street S.W. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina