CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has identified two persons of interest in an October 2019 fatal shooting in McKenzie Lake and investigators are now asking for help from the public to identify and locate them.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manour S.E. about 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019, where they found Matthew David Maniago suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police released photos of two men who investigators would like to speak with.

Police also earlier released photos of two vehicles, a blue 2017 Nissan Maxima anda white 2007 to 2009 Honda CRV, believed to be involved in the shooting.

The blue Nissan Maxima was stolen from a residence in Wentworth two weeks before the shooting and was recovered at the scene.

The white Honda CRV is believed to have been stolen during a break-and-enter in Douglasdale the day before the shooting.

Maniago's father issued a statement in October 2020 saying how much he is missed.

"His death has changed all of our lives. Without Matthew, there is a void that exists at every family gathering, every holiday, and throughout every day," he said.

"Matthew deserves justice, and we are begging anyone who knows anything to please come forward. As a family we need closure and we are desperate for answers. We cannot go on knowing that there might be someone out there who can help us understand what happened. Our family is forever changed, forever damaged and we will forever suffer.”

Police have not recovered the white CRV.

Anyone with information about the shooting, the white CRV, or the identities of the two men is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477