2 Red Deer residents accused of assaulting RCMP officer

Innisfail RCMP say an officer was attacked by the driver and passenger of a truck they'd stopped on suspicion of impaired driving on Saturday.

Officials say the officer stopped the truck after it allegedly went through a stop sign near the Innisfail Hospital on June 3.

"The driver and passenger were both intoxicated, belligerent and verbally aggressive with the officer," police said in a release.

"The driver was arrested for refusal to provide a breath sample, but refused to exit the vehicle. When police attempted to remove the driver, the passenger grabbed the driver to prevent her from being arrested."

The driver was eventually removed, but the passenger then got out of the truck and threatened the officer.

While the officer was attempting to bring the situation under control, the driver attacked him.

Eventually, both suspects were arrested.

The driver, Desiree Friesen, 24, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Assaulting a peace officer;

Resisting arrest; and

Refusing to provide a breath sample.

The passenger, Laura Phypers, 37, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Assaulting a peace officer;

Obstructing a peace officer; and

Uttering threats.

Both suspects were released on a promise to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on June 20.