2 southern Alberta emergency rooms to close over parts of long weekend

Two southern Alberta emergency departments will be closed for parts of the long weekend.

Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Pincher Creek Emergency Department is shut down until Monday.

Nursing staff remain on-site to offer care for inpatients.

And – as happened a number of times over the past year – Milk River's emergency department is once against closed because of a doctor shortage.

It is set to close from 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Alberta Health Services says a severe physician shortage has led to another closure of the emergency room in Milk River. Anyone living in the community needing emergency care before Monday at 8 a.m. is expected to drive to Raymond or Lethbridge.