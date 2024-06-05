CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 street closures disrupt traffic in south Lethbridge

    12 Avenue S in Lethbridge is closed for an emergency sanitary sewer repair. (Photo: X@LethbridgeCity) 12 Avenue S in Lethbridge is closed for an emergency sanitary sewer repair. (Photo: X@LethbridgeCity)
    Two street closures are disrupting traffic in South Lethbridge Wednesday and are expected to be closed through the end of the week.

    The first one is 20 Street South from 20 Avenue to 22 Avenue, which is closed for road repairs.

    It’s expected to reopen Friday.

    Twelfth Avenue South from 28a Street to 29a Street is also closed for emergency sanitary sewer repair.

    It’s expected to reopen by Sunday.

