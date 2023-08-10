2 Surge players named all-stars as Calgary prepares for conference final minus one of them

Simi Shittu was named a first team CEBL all-star, a member of the all-Canadian team and nominated as a finalist for CEBL Canadian player of the year. Shittu was signed Aug.1 by Limoges CSP, a French basketball team. (Photo:X@CalgarySurge) Simi Shittu was named a first team CEBL all-star, a member of the all-Canadian team and nominated as a finalist for CEBL Canadian player of the year. Shittu was signed Aug.1 by Limoges CSP, a French basketball team. (Photo:X@CalgarySurge)

