2 Surge players named all-stars as Calgary prepares for conference final minus one of them

Two members of the Calgary Surge were named Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) all-stars Wednesday as the team prepares for a Friday night conference final matchup with the Vancouver Bandits minus one of them.

Simi Shittu was named an All CEBL First Team all star and also was named to the CEBL All-Canadian Team, where he was joined by teammate Sean Miller-Moore.

"Simi was a cornerstone for our team and franchise this summer," said Surge head coach Nelson Terroba on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"@LanX_Sims led the league in rebounding. Was a force on both sides of the floor. Impacted winning nightly. And was an eager learner-always open to coaching. When one of does well, we all do well."

Shittu was also nominated as the CEBL Canadian Player of the year, which was won by second team all-star Kadre Gray of Ottawa.

Sadly for the Surge, on Aug.1 Shittu signed with Limoges CSP, a French basketball team, and won't be in the lineup Friday when the Surge take on the Bandits in Langley, B.C.

While Shittu's absence will be felt Friday, the team did manage to topple the Edmonton Stingers 84-68 without Shittu in the lineup Sunday night.

Part of the gap was filled by Miller-Moore, who had 12 rebounds against the Stingers and figures to play a major role Friday as well.

"What a summer," Miller-Moore said on X, after being named to the CEBL's all-Canadian team.

There will be a Surge viewing party Friday at NTNL on 17 Avenue, with a 15 per cent discount off your bill for all Surge fans. Email jhobbs@ntnl.ca to book a spot.