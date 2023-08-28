2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre

Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.

On Aug. 26, officials say members of the Fort Macleod RCMP were on patrol near the Empress Theatre when they were told about a disturbance inside the business.

"It was alleged that someone had discharged a smoke bomb," police said in a statement. "Investigation has revealed it was fisher and marten lure oil."

Two youths were arrested while attempting to flee the scene.

They will not be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Empress Theatre posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice.

Fort Macleod is located approximately 173 kilometres south of Calgary.