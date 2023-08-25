2 taken to hospital after rollover crash

Several people were inside this vehicle that rolled over early Friday morning, police said. Two of the occupants had to be hospitalized. Several people were inside this vehicle that rolled over early Friday morning, police said. Two of the occupants had to be hospitalized.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina