2 taken to hospital after rollover crash

Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled Friday morning.

Calgary police told CTV News the crash took place at 4:15 a.m. at Richmond Road and 42 Street S.W.

Officials say there were a number of people in the vehicle and some of them were seriously injured.

The other occupants of the vehicle were assessed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and it's not known if any charges will be laid.